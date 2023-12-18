 Amid no relief from heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, government declares holiday to ensure people's safety : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Amid no relief from heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, government declares holiday to ensure people's safety

Amid no relief from heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, government declares holiday to ensure people's safety

250 personnel from SDRF and NDRF deployed; no signs of relief indicated by weather department

Amid no relief from heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, government declares holiday to ensure people's safety

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescue children from a flooded area after heavy rain, in Kanyakumari district on Sunday. PTI photo



ANI

Chennai, December 18

Extremely heavy rain continued in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, as Palayamkottai recorded 26 cm and Kanyakumari recorded 17 cm of rain.

Meanwhile, flood-affected people in Tirunelveli district moved to a shelter camp. People could be seen lining up for ration outside the shelter home.

In Thoothkudi district, Srivaikuntam taluka received 525 mm of rain on Sunday with no relief predicted by the weather department. Moreover, Tiruchender, Sathankulam, Kayathar and Ottapidram are also expected to get extremely heavy rain.

Though there were no reports of house damage, cattle losses were reported due to the heavy downpour in Thoothkudi.

Also, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli received 260 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Sunday.

The state government declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutes, banks and financial institutes in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday.

Rain continued on Sunday night in Thoothukudi district, and 40 lakes in Kovilpatti area have reached their full capacity. According to IMD predictions, heavy rain is expected to occur at a few places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

According to IMD predictions, heavy rain is likely to lash places of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts on Monday.

On December 19, heavy rain is likely to occur at a couple of places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts, and thunderstorm and lightning are also likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, according to IMD predictions.

Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kalugumalai, Kayathar, Kadambur, Vembar, Surangudi and other areas of Thoothukudi district have seen continuous rain since Sunday morning.

Due to the heavy rain, the rivers and lakes around Kovilpatti have reached their full capacity and the water is overflowing from the lakes.

Sandbags and JCB machines have been used to stop the water from flowing out of the river in the Koosalipatti and Inam Maniyachi areas, following heavy rain.

"Forty lakes in Kovilpatti panchayat are full. Two lakes were damaged and we repaired them. We are continuously monitoring other lakes too. If there is a breach in the lake, we are ready to fix it immediately," said Rajesh, District Development Officer, Thoothukkudi.

The state government has taken precautionary measures to ensure people's safety.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said various precautionary measures had been taken by the government; in particular, ministers and two IAS officers had been appointed separately for the above districts and they are monitoring the work to be carried out.

"As a precautionary measure, 250 personnel of the State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts. A few more members of the State Disaster Response Force will arrive in Tenkasi district on Monday. Even I will be visiting the flood-affected areas," said Ramachandran.

Similarly, 19 camps in Tirunelveli, four in Kanyakumari, two in Thoothukudi and one camp in Tenkasi district have been set up to accommodate the public during calamities.

"The chief minister has advised us (the minister and IAS officers) to be on the spot and take necessary measures," said the minister.

In Tirunelveli district, flood-affected people have been brought to the Thachanallur relief camp and provided with food and other essentials by the district administration.

Besides, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts are also witnessing heavy rain, leading to disruptions in normal life. The Meteorological Department has also warned of cyclonic winds over the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar.

#Tamil Nadu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

2
World

Watch: Giorgia Meloni says 'no place for Islam in Europe, will not allow Sharia law in Italy'

3
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

4
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

5
Punjab

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

6
Bathinda

Bathinda: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

7
Comment

India must stand firm against Canada

8
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

9
Punjab

Gun-wielding Jalandhar DSP's video goes viral

10
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

Top News

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day

Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...

Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended

Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended

All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't; how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Will be effective from December 1


Cities

View All

Foggy days on, solar blinkers, stud lights go missing from BRTS lane

Amritsar: Foggy days on, solar blinkers, stud lights go missing from BRTS lane

Centre committed to make India developed nation by 2047: Minister

Martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur: Path organised at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Golden Temple complex

Amritsar: Woman gang raped

Punjab Pensioners Union discuss Centre, state policies

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bathinda: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Navjot Sidhu hits out at AAP over mining policy

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks in Chandigarh underway

PGI-Chandigarh fills 1,790 posts in five years, 1,700 still vacant, Lok Sabha told

Ex-Army officer, aide booked for duping veterans of Rs 8 crore

Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Chandigarh: 4 immigration consultants booked

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case fake, bogus: AAP after ED summons Arvind Kejriwal

Court asks Jagdish Tytler's counsel to file details of previous FIRs in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi court dismisses NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha’s plea for return of seized electronic devices

Man hit by minibus, dragged on bonnet in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves abroad to search for him

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Gun-wielding Jalandhar DSP's video goes viral

Woman held with 500-gm heroin, Rs 5.22 lakh drug money

Woman among 3 drug smugglers held

Staff shortage at PAU school, students suffer

Staff shortage at PAU school, students suffer

100 e-buses set to ply on city roads

Youth’s body found in autorickshaw

Open House What needs to be done to check the rising cybercrime in city & district?

No dearth of talent in district, better sport infrastructure need of the hour

Bikram Majithia appears before SIT for questioning in drugs case

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

Cops await doctors’ nod to interrogate gangster

Blight disease damages 70% tomato crop in Patiala district

65 rural women trained in tailoring under 'Pahal'