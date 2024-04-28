Amid row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs reservations

PTI

Hyderabad, April 28

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh Parivar never opposed reservations extended to certain groups.

Addressing a programme at an educational institution, Bhagwat said the Sangh is of the opinion that the reservations should be extended as long as they are needed.

Bhagwat’s reiteration came in the wake of a war of words between BJP and Congress over reservations.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat last year in Nagpur said that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.

Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Mohan Bhagwat #RSS