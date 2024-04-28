Amid row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs reservations

Hyderabad, April 28
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh Parivar never opposed reservations extended to certain groups.
Addressing a programme at an educational institution, Bhagwat said the Sangh is of the opinion that the reservations should be extended as long as they are needed.
Bhagwat’s reiteration came in the wake of a war of words between BJP and Congress over reservations.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat last year in Nagpur said that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.
Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs worth Rs 600 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast; 14 crew members held
Overnight operation in Arabian Sea was carried out in coordi...
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson
Prajwal Revanna was the NDA candidate in Hassan Lok Sabha co...
Days after putting off India visit, Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout
Musk’s visit to China was not flagged publicly
Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief
Lovely expresses his disagreement with the decision to ally ...
Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul
The song ‘Jail ka jawab vote se denge’ was released at AAP h...