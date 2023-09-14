Amid Sanatan Dharma controversy, RSS-BJP strategy meet begins in Pune today

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 13

Issues confronting the nation, religion and culture will be in focus at the three-day coordination meeting of the RSS and its 36 sister organisations, including the BJP, commencing in Pune on Thursday.

The meeting, an annual affair, will conclude on September 16 and will deliberate on the “current national and political developments and key issues being handled by RSS-inspired outfits working for social change”. The BJP will be represented by party chief JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santosh. RSS communications chief Sunil Ambekar said major national issues would be discussed.

The meeting comes amid a raging BJP-INDIA alliance war over DMK leaders’ comments against Sanatan Dharma. The meeting is further expected to discuss the formal plans to change the name of the country from India to Bharat and laud the move of PM Narendra Modi to call himself the leader representing Bharat at the recent G20 summit in New Delhi.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who will chair the meeting, had only recently batted for the use of Bharat instead of India. The meeting will also take a view on economic policies with Ambekar stressing self-reliance. “The VHP engaged in the task of building the Ram Temple will share its experiences, as will other organisations working in their respective sectors such as education and environment,” he noted. The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, ABVP and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas are among outfits to be represented at the meeting where broad political and ideological strategy will be firmed up ahead of elections in various state and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Religious, cultural issues on agenda Issues concerning our country, religion and culture will be discussed and ideological stance to be taken will also be deliberated upon. — Sunil Ambekar, RSS communications chief

#BJP #RSS #Sanatan Dharma