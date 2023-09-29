Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

ANI

Montreal, September 29

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada is still committed to building closer ties with India, despite credible allegations of the Indian government’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada-based National Post reported.

Pointing to the increasing influence of India worldwide, Trudeau said it is "extremely important" that Canada and its allies continue to engage with India.

Speaking at a press conference in Montreal on Thursday, Trudeau said he thinks it is extremely important that Canada and its allies continue to engage constructively and seriously with India given its growing importance on the world stage.

“India is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player. And as we presented with our Indo-Pacific strategy, just last year, we’re very serious about building closer ties with India,” he told reporters.

“At the same time, obviously, as a rule of law country, we need to emphasise that India needs to work with Canada to ensure that we get the full facts of this matter,” National Post quoted Trudeau as saying.

Trudeau said he got assurances from the US that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would be raising the allegations made publicly about India’s role in Nijjar’s murder during a meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Washington on Thursday.

#Canada #Justin Trudeau