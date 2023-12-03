Hyderabad, December 3
The Congress was leading in 65 out of the 119 seats in Telangana on Sunday when the votes polled in the November 30 Assembly elections were taken up for counting.
The initial trends showed the national party was racing ahead of the incumbent BRS, which was leading in 39 seats.
At the start of counting at 8 am, postal ballots were first taken up.
BJP and AIMIM were ahead in 6 and 4 seats, respectively.
The simple majority mark to form government in the southern state is 60 seats.
K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood and won the 2018 elections as well and is hopeful of a hattrick.
The Congress had mounted a spirited election campaign with a view to unseat the near decade-old incumbent, even as the BJP also launched a no holds-barred attack against the ruling dispensation.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP edge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress takes early lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh
Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP crosses half-way mark in a big setback to Congress
Counting of votes under way for 199 seats
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress breaches majority mark
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails
Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...