Amidst troubled political ties, Maldives appreciates India's gesture of financial assistance

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, May 13
India’s budget support of $50 million to the Maldives on Monday, a few days after the visit of its Foreign Minister Moosa Zamir despite strained political ties between the two nations, has come in for high praise from the government of Mohd Muizzu.
The support is in the form of a rollover of $50 million Treasury Bill, for an additional year, through the State Bank of India, Male, announced the Maldives government.
“The Government of India’s decision to rollover the T-Bill came following a request to that effect made by Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer to India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during the official bilateral visit to India from 8-10 May,” said the official release.
“The Government of Maldives is highly appreciative of the generous support that Government of India has been providing to the Maldives in the form of budgetary support. Large number of infrastructural developmental projects and High Impact Community Developmental projects are underway with the assistance from the Government of India, which consists of a notable part as grant assistance,” it added.
Male said it looks forward to continuing this collaborative partnership for the mutual benefit and prosperity of their people.
