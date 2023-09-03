 Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’ : The Tribune India

  Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting 'Sanatana Dharma'

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has alleged that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ is against equality and social justice

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the inauguration of Parivartan Sankalp Yatra, in Dungarpur on September 3, 2023. PTI



PTI

Dungarpur (Rajasthan), September 3

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at opposition INDIA coalition parties over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks against ‘Sanatana Dharma’, accusing them of insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’ for vote-bank and appeasement politics.

Alleging that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ is against equality and social justice, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said it should be eradicated.

Shah said DMK leaders, including the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, are saying that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ should be abolished.

“These people have talked about ‘Sanatana Dharma’ for vote-bank appeasement. They have insulted (‘Sanatana Dharma’),” BJP leader Shah said at a public rally in Dungarpur on the launch of the Parivartan Yatra in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Dubbing the INDIA alliance “Ghamandiya gathbandhan”, Shah said the alliance can go to any extent for vote-bank politics but “the more they talk against ‘Sanatana Dharma’, the less they will be visible”.

“They say that if Modi wins, ‘Sanatana’ rule will come. ‘Sanatana’ is ruling the hearts of the people. Modi has said the country will run on the basis of the Constitution,” Shah said, adding that the Prime Minister has worked to secure the nation.

On the Ram temple, he alleged that the Congress blocked the temple for years but after the Supreme Court order, “Modi did bhumi pujan and a grand temple is going to be ready in January on the same land where Ram was born”.

“The INDIA alliance cannot stop it,” he said.

