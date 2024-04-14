Amit Shah: Congress running false propaganda on quota

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

alwar, April 13

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday vehemently countered allegations that the BJP intended to abolish reservation, emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to continue the reservation benefits all communities under SC, ST and OBCs of the country.

Speaking at an election rally in Alwar’s Harsoli, Shah accused the Congress of being ‘anti-OBC’ and neglecting critical reports on reservation issues.

“I want to dispel a misconception spread by the Congress, especially among Dalit and tribal communities that the BJP seeks to abolish reservation. Let me be clear: whether it’s for Dalits, tribals, or backward classes, the BJP and Modi ji , who himself comes from OBC, staunchly supports reservation. We will neither terminate reservation nor permit anyone else to do so,” Shah asserted, endorsing Alwar Lok Sabha candidate Bhupender Yadav.

Shah’s remarks followed the backdrop of the Congress’ manifesto promise to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs through a constitutional amendment. Additionally, the Congress pledged to conduct a caste census if elected.

Shah criticised the Congress for suppression of the Kaka Kalelkar and Mandal Commission reports and not taking any action on these reports.

Asserting Modi's accomplishments over ten years of governance, Shah urged voters to support Modi for a third term, emphasising his track record and long-term vision.

Shah targeted the Congress on the Ram Temple issue, accusing it of delaying and diverting the construction for 70 years.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi