Amit Shah, JP Nadda ask Maharashtra, Jharkhand leaders to ready poll blueprints

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 18

The BJP central leadership on Tuesday directed core teams of Maharashtra and Jharkhand to start preparing for the Assembly elections due later this year and ruled out any change of guard in the crucial western state of Maharashtra.

BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired meetings of core committees of both the states in the Capital today. After the meeting Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said stock was taken of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha losses and course corrections and a decision was taken to prepare ahead with NDA partners on the upcoming state elections.

Asked if the meeting decided on Fadnavis’ resignation offer after the party’s poor show in parliament polls Union minister Piyush Goyal said : “There will be no change of guard in Maharashtra. We are preparing for state elections.” From Jharkhand core committee, state BJP chief Babulal Marandi said the leadership had asked for a blueprint of the Assembly poll to be readied.

