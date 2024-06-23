 Amit Shah suggests creation of large ponds in northeast, use of ISRO data for flood control : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Amit Shah suggests creation of large ponds in northeast, use of ISRO data for flood control

Amit Shah suggests creation of large ponds in northeast, use of ISRO data for flood control

Recurring flooding of Brahmaputra is major issue for Assam and northeastern region

Amit Shah suggests creation of large ponds in northeast, use of ISRO data for flood control

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said at least 50 large ponds should be created in the northeast to divert water of the Brahmaputra to help tackle floods and develop agriculture, irrigation and tourism.

Chairing a review meeting on preparedness for flood management during the monsoon, Shah also emphasised on optimum use of satellite imagery provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for flood and water management.

He also took stock of the preparations to deal with Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

Shah said efforts should be made to upgrade the forecast system of water level of rivers for better flood management.

He said at least 50 large ponds should be created in the northeast so that the water of the Brahmaputra can be diverted and stored in these ponds, according to an official statement.

This will help develop agriculture, irrigation and tourism in those areas at a low cost and also help tackle floods, eventually benefiting the local economy, he added.

Recurring flooding of the Brahmaputra is a major issue for Assam and the northeastern region as it claims scores of lives and inundates thousands of hectares of land every year.

Many people were killed, hundreds rendered homeless and communication lines and road networks snapped in Sikkim and Uttarakhand in the last few years following flash floods created due to the glacial lake outburst, which has become another major concern for the government during monsoon.

The home minister said the natural drainage system should be an integral part of the designs of road construction to deal with their inundation in case of floods.

Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s disaster management is moving forward with a ‘zero casualty approach’.

He instructed the departments concerned to conduct a detailed study of the recent floods in Sikkim and Manipur and submit a report to the Union home ministry.

The home minister said flood monitoring centres of the Central Water Commission (CWC) should be in accordance with the requirements and of international standards.

Shah emphasised on the need to integrate weather, rainfall and flood warning related apps developed by various departments.

He also reviewed long-term measures to formulate a comprehensive and far-reaching policy to mitigate the menace of floods in the country, the statement said.

During the meeting, the home minister also reviewed the action taken on the decisions made during last year’s meeting.

Along with this, new technologies being adopted by all the agencies and the expansion of their network for flood management were also discussed.

Shah appealed to all states and Union Territories to timely implement the advisories issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for flood management.

He directed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the CWC to complete the process of recalibrating all the equipment used in flood forecast at the earliest.

He also directed to ensure that floodgates of all major dams are in good condition.

The home minister said the non-perennial rivers are prone to more soil erosion and siltation, resulting in floods.

He instructed the NDMA and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to take appropriate precautionary measures to prevent incidents of forest fire.

For this, the home minister stressed on the need to regularly remove dry leaves and conduct mock drills with local residents and forest personnel.

Along with this, he also asked to analyse the incidents of repeated forest fires at the same place.

Shah asked the NDMA to prepare a detailed manual to deal with incidents of forest fires.

He directed that the IMD’s alerts regarding lightning strikes should be disseminated to the public on time through SMS, TV, FM radio and other media.

He emphasised on the need to integrate weather, rainfall and flood warning related apps developed by various departments so that their benefits could reach the targeted population.

Shah directed that since the community is the first responder at the time of any disaster, there should be coordination and integration in the community awareness programmes being run by various agencies so that they can have the maximum impact.

During the meeting, IMD, CWC, NDMA and the National Disaster Response Force made detailed presentations.

The departments concerned also provided information on the action taken on the home minister’s instructions given during last year’s review meeting.

They also apprised him about the preparedness for the current monsoon season and the future action plan.

Every year, large swathes of Bihar, Assam and other eastern states are inundated due to a rise in the water level of various rivers due to monsoon rains.

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and a few other states also encounter landslides and other rain-related issues during the monsoon.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir have also witnessed flooding in recent years.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and top officials attended the meeting.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Amit Shah #Assam #ISRO


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab PUNJABI TADKA

Bhagwant Mann & Raghav Chadha: What’s up with AAP

2
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

3
Punjab The Tribune interview

Bureaucracy did AAP in: Malvinder Singh Kang on poll loss

4
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

5
Chandigarh

Demolition notice to furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

7
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

8
Features

Discovery of Haryana: The state has not been able to encash the tourism potential of its historical buildings

9
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

10
Punjab

Punjab CM’s new abode: Teams zero in on two houses in Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

CBI takes over probe into irregularities in NEET-UG; FIR registered

CBI files FIR over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG; sends special teams to Bihar, Gujarat

The medical entrance exam was held across 4,750 centres on M...

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

The high court on Friday paused release of the embattled CM ...

Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow

Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow

The row over appointment of BJP leader and seven-term member...

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker; case handed over to CID

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a p...

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

She apologises for her mistake on social media


Cities

View All

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Burning weeds causing damage to trees: Locals

SGPC files police plaint against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Deen Dayal Upadhyay market in Amritsar cries for urgent repairs, proper maintenance

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Two students scheduled to take NEET-UG retest at Chandigarh centre skip exam

Two students scheduled to take NEET-UG retest at Chandigarh centre skip exam

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Demolition notice to furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

Delhi airport bomb scare: 13-year-old boy apprehended, sent email 'just for fun'

Atishi invokes Mahatma Gandhi on second day of hunger strike

BJP: Minister’s protest a ‘five-star satyagraha’

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Cordon and search operation: 9 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at the farmers’ protest site on Shambhu border

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala