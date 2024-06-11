Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister, says will build Bharat as bulwark against terror, Naxals

PTI

New Delhi, June 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the new government would take its efforts for India's security to the next level and build Bharat as a bulwark against terrorism, insurgency and Naxalism.

After taking charge of the Union home ministry for the second consecutive term, he said the ministry under him remains committed to the security of the nation and its people, as it always has been.

Shah, 59, who has been holding the portfolio since 2019, has returned to the Modi 3.0 government in the same capacity.

"Under the stewardship of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, I reassumed charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs today. The MHA will remain committed to the security of the nation and its people, as it always has been. Modi 3.0 will take its efforts for India's security to the next level and build Bharat as a bulwark against terrorism, insurgency, and naxalism," he wrote on X.

Before taking charge of the ministry, Shah visited the National Police Memorial in the city's Chanakyapuri area to pay homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation.

"Remembering the martyrs of our police forces who laid down their lives guarding the honour of the nation and whose saga of sacrifice immortalised the fervour of patriotism forever. Paid floral tributes in their memory at the National Police Memorial," he said.

Shah was elected from Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha election after defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 7.44 lakh votes.

He has also retained his other portfolio in the Ministry of Cooperation.

In his fresh tenure as home minister, the immediate priority of Shah will be the implementation of the three newly enacted criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

These laws, scheduled to come into effect from July 1, are set to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, marking a significant shift towards a more efficient and effective legal framework.

