Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting in New Delhi at 4 pm today to review the security situation in strife-torn northeastern state Manipur.

Senior officials from the Centre, state governments, Army and other security forces will attend the meeting, a government statement said.

On Sunday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey had called on Shah here and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in the Northeastern state.

The meeting comes just days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat publicly said Manipur was seeking a healing touch since a year and the government needed to urgently turn its attention to the northeastern state.

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees in Nagpur, he said, “Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence”.

Bhagwat said the situation in Manipur will have to be considered with priority and there is need to get over election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation.

“The unrest either got triggered or was triggered, but Manipur is burning and people are facing its extreme heat”, the RSS chief had said.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, over 220 people belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel have been killed in the continuing violence.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. —with PTI

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #Manipur #RSS