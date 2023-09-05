Amitabh Bachchan endorses ‘Bharat’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

Amid emerging signals that the government would move to change India’s name to Bharat in the upcoming special session of Parliament superstar Amitabh Bachchan today endorsed the term Bharat with a tweet “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

More endorsements are likely ahead of the big move, after the first one came from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who at an event in Guwahati recently said it was time to start calling India, ‘Bharat’.

The RSS and sister organisations meeting between September 14 to 16 is likely to pass a resolution regarding the name change.

