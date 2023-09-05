Amitabh Bachchan endorses ‘Bharat’

New Delhi, September 5
Amid emerging signals that the government would move to change India’s name to Bharat in the upcoming special session of Parliament superstar Amitabh Bachchan today endorsed the term Bharat with a tweet “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”
More endorsements are likely ahead of the big move, after the first one came from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who at an event in Guwahati recently said it was time to start calling India, ‘Bharat’.
The RSS and sister organisations meeting between September 14 to 16 is likely to pass a resolution regarding the name change.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages
Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...
India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut
Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan included
2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat
2 held for forging documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards using w...
Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint
The accused keep her hostage in a house for 3 days where the...