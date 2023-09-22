Andhra court extends remand of Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development scam till September 24

PTI

Vijayawada, September 22

A court here on Friday extended the judicial remand of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the case pertaining to AP Skill Development Corporation scam till September 24.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told PTI that the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau here extended the former Chief Minister's remand by two days.

Meanwhile, the High Court has scheduled the hearing on the FIR quash petition filed by Naidu at 1.30pm on Friday.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.