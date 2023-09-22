Andhra court extends remand of Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development scam till September 24

Vijayawada, September 22
A court here on Friday extended the judicial remand of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the case pertaining to AP Skill Development Corporation scam till September 24.
Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told PTI that the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau here extended the former Chief Minister's remand by two days.
Meanwhile, the High Court has scheduled the hearing on the FIR quash petition filed by Naidu at 1.30pm on Friday.
Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.
He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing
Seeks India's cooperation in probe, says info provided by in...
Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports
No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser
Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report
Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
No arrests have been made
Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan
Says Trudeau wanted to ensure Canadians had ‘accurate inform...