Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves caste census, several key proposals of Investment Promotion Board

PTI

Amaravati, November 3

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved several key proposals including the State Investment Promotion Board’s decisions, caste census and others.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the Investment Promotion Board’s decision to establish new industries in the southern state, following its meeting on October 30, including its decision to extend a special package to two food processing units.

According to a release from the government, the Cabinet approved a comprehensive caste census aimed at gathering primary information on the economic, social, educational, livelihood and population data with a particular focus on the marginalised sections.

It also approved the deployment of future skills experts in 6,790 government high schools who will facilitate the integration of future skills education by mapping engineering colleges to offer digital skills training.

Also, the Cabinet gave its nod to the proposal to provide free land title registration to 12,984 families at Polavaram, Velerupadu and Kukunoor in Eluru district and 3,823 families in Devipatnam, Koonavaram and Vararamachandrapuram in East Godavari district as part of Polavaram Project flooded villages rehabilitation efforts.

It also agreed to give the necessary guarantee on behalf of the state government for a Rs 5,000 crore loan sanction to MARKFED for 2023-‘24 Kharif grain procurement.

Further, the Cabinet has also approved the proposal to offer housing plots to all accredited journalists and approved filling up 467 posts in the Roads and Buildings Department under outsourcing basis, among others.

