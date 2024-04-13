Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy injured in stone-pelting incident during campaigning in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, April 13
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a suspected stone-pelting incident during an election campaign in Vijayawada on Saturday.
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Chief sustained an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone. Doctors immediately provided first aid to him on the bus.
As part of ‘Memantha Siddham Yatra’, the Chief Minister was standing on a special campaign bus to greet people.
YSRCP MLA Vellampalli, who was standing next to Jagan Mohan Reddy, sustained an injury in his left eye. The incident occurred at Singh Nagar Dhaba Kotla Centre when the YSRCP Chief was campaigning for his party’s candidates for next month’s Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
Jagan Mohan Reddy continued his bus yatra after receiving first aid. Vijayawada YSRCP leaders alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) functionaries were behind the attack.
