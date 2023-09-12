Andhra Pradesh court rejects Chandrababu Naidu’s plea seeking house custody

Vijayawada, September 12
A local court in Vijayawada on Tuesday rejected a house custody petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in an alleged multi-crore scam and is currently lodged at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in judicial custody for 14 days.
House custody was not granted, Naidu’s lawyer Jayakar Matta told PTI.
On Monday, a team of lawyers headed by senior counsel Siddharth Luthra representing Naidu had filed a petition to grant house custody for the former CM citing threat perception.
Naidu is a Z-plus category security protectee. A local court in Vijayawada remanded Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday for his alleged role in the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam.
