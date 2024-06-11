TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu elected NDA's chief ministerial candidate in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, June 11
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was on Tuesday elected as NDA's chief ministerial candidate in Andhra Pradesh.
The legislators of Telugu Desam Party, Janasena and BJP of NDA met in Vijayawada to elect Naidu as their leader in the Assembly.
Along with Naidu as CM, some leaders from Janasena and BJP could swear-in on June 12.
Naidu is scheduled to take oath as CM at 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of his Cabinet colleagues are likely to attend the swearing in ceremony, TDP's official news bulletin said.
A TDP spokesperson had earlier said some of the leaders who could swear-in along with Naidu may get picked up on Tuesday night.
The NDA won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state with a brute majority of 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations
A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too
Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...