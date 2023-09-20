Andhra school driver dies as he suffers cardiac arrest while driving bus, saves 40 students

Amaravathi, September 20
As many as 40 schoolchildren had a narrow escape as the driver of the bus they were travelling in suffered a cardiac arrest.
The bus was transporting the students in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
The incident took place when the driver, 53-year-old Gurrala Edukondalu, was driving the bus through Mylavaram, Uppalapadu and Vempara villages to a private school in Addanki town.
According to police, the driver suffered a heart attack after moving from Uppalapadu. But, before he passed out, in a fraction of second, he stopped the vehicle averting a tragedy.
The locals rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The students were taken to the school by another driver.
