 Andhra train accident likely due to human error, overshooting of signal: East Coast Railway : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Andhra train accident likely due to human error, overshooting of signal: East Coast Railway

Andhra train accident likely due to human error, overshooting of signal: East Coast Railway

While explaining term overshooting, CPRO says it occurs when a train, instead of stopping at a red signal, moves on

Andhra train accident likely due to human error, overshooting of signal: East Coast Railway

Video grab/X



PTI

Bhubaneswar, October 29

East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Sunday said a human error could have resulted in the collision of two trains in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

At least eight people were killed and 20 others injured in the collision of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train with the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special this evening, according to officials.

“Likely reason: Human error. Overshooting of the signal by Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train,” ECoR CPRO Biswajit Sahoo told reporters here.

While explaining the term overshooting, the CPRO said it occurs when a train, instead of stopping at a red signal, moves on.

Two coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train from the rear and the loco of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger were derailed as a result of the accident, the railway official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

Accident relief trains and other rescue equipment have been engaged and helpline numbers have been issued, he said.

The CPRO said around 100 passengers were in the two ill-fated trains.

#Andhra Pradesh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Two dead, 52 injured in IED blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

2
Punjab

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

3
Trending

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dies at 54

4
Punjab

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

5
Punjab

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

6
Punjab

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

7
Comment

Saviours of Kashmir in October 1947

8
Comment

Spin wizard, mentor, Bedi was a charmer

9
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: India make it six in a row after Shami-Bumrah show, defeat England by 100 runs

10
Chandigarh

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

10 persons injured in rail accident in Andhra Pradesh

Eight dead, 20 injured as two passenger trains collide in Andhra Pradesh

Palasa Passenger train hits Rayagada Passenger from behind a...

ICC World Cup: India make 229 for 9 against England

ICC World Cup: India make it six in a row after Shami-Bumrah show, defeat England by 100 runs

The emphatic win would not have been possible without specia...

One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala’s Kochi

Two dead, 52 injured in IED blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

Man claiming to be member of Jehovah’s Witnesses claims repo...

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as Punjab DGP

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as DGP

Alleges he was pressured to relinquish charge of the post of...

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

Identifying himself as Martin, the man alleged that he took ...


Cities

View All

Two men shot dead by armed assailants in Jandiala

Two men shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

GNDU chosen for 5G Use-Case Lab

Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

43 slots left, UT may stop fuel 2-wheeler registration today

Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Paid parking at Sec 26 mandi to be resumed

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

Delhi’s air ‘very poor’ for second consecutive day

Delhi’s air ‘very poor’ for second consecutive day

Security beefed up in Delhi around churches after Kerala blast in convention centre

Ban BS III, BS IV diesel buses in NCR areas of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai to Centre

At 304, Delhi air worsens to 'very poor'

Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Saras Mela receives massive footfall

Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Punjab fencing team secures gold medal