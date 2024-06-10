Animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, video goes viral

New Delhi, June 10
Video capturing an animal in the background as one of the ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet took oath, on Sunday, has gone viral.
A leopard like figure has been spotted in videos shared on X as Durga Das signed papers after he was sworn in as the minister of state.
The social media was abuzz with what this animal could be: a cat or a leopard.
Rashtrapati Bhavan is yet to comment on the video which some people said could be generated by artificial intelligence. Others saw it as real.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10
Bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states on July 10; these a...
Combing operation launched to track down terrorists following attack on bus in J-K; NIA team arrives, to coordinate with local police
L-G announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of vict...
PM Modi assumes office; signs first file about release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds
Says his government is committed to 'kisan kalyan'
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wishes Narendra Modi on taking oath as prime minister
Sharif, the only prime minister from India's neighbourhood w...
Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land
The top court had on March 4 ordered the AAP to vacate by Ju...