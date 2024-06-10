Animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, video goes viral

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Video capturing an animal in the background as one of the ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet took oath, on Sunday, has gone viral.

A leopard like figure has been spotted in videos shared on X as Durga Das signed papers after he was sworn in as the minister of state.

The social media was abuzz with what this animal could be: a cat or a leopard.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is yet to comment on the video which some people said could be generated by artificial intelligence. Others saw it as real.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Narendra Modi