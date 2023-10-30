Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, to return to India for meeting her children

Peshawar, October 30
A 34-year-old Indian mother of two, who travelled to a remote village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to marry her Facebook friend, will return to India after getting clearance from the Pakistan government, her husband said.
In August, Pakistan had extended by a year the visa of Anju, who was renamed Fatima following her conversion to Islam and marriage to Nasrullah.
"We are waiting for the No Objection Certificate from the interior ministry in Islamabad for which we have already applied. Getting the NOC is a lengthy process," Anju's Pakistani husband told PTI.
As soon as the documents are completed, Anju would travel to India, he said.
She would return to Pakistan after meeting her children in India, he said.
"She will certainly come back as Pakistan is her home now," he added.
Last month, Nasrullah said Anju was "mentally disturbed and badly missing" her children.
On July 25, Anju married her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah, whose home is in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They became friends on Facebook in 2019.
Anju was earlier married to Arvind, who is from Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.
