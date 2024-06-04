Another Indian student reported missing in US

PTI

Houston, June 3

A 23-year-old Indian student is missing in the US state of California since last week and the police have sought the help of the public in finding her, the latest case in the country as the community grapples with a string of such incidents involving students.

Nitheesha Kandula, a student of California State University, San Bernardino, went missing on May 28, according to the police.

She was last seen in Los Angeles and was reported missing on May 30, John Guttierez, chief of police at the university, said in a post on X on Sunday. Kandula was possibly driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla with a California licence plate, the colour of which was unknown, according to a police statement.

Last month, 26-year-old Rupesh Chandra Chintakind, an Indian student, was reported missing in Chicago.

Earlier in April, a 25-year-old Indian student, Mohammad Abdul Arfath, missing since March, was found dead in the US city of Cleveland. In March, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri.

Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5. On February 2, Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive, suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington.