Another mix-up in surgery at Kerala government hospital: Patient says wrong implant inserted in his hand

Kozhikode, May 19

Allegations of medical negligence continued to haunt the Government Medical College Hospital here, with a man lodging a complaint with the police on Sunday alleging that an implant meant for another patient was wrongly inserted into his broken hand.

The fresh allegations surfaced just days after a doctor was suspended for allegedly operating on the tongue of a four-year-old girl, instead of surgically removing the child's sixth finger.

An officer of the Medical College police station said an FIR is being lodged over the alleged mix-up that took place at the Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

“The man has raised some suspicions regarding his surgery. A detailed investigation is required to ascertain the claim in the complaint,” the officer told PTI.

The man was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital for surgery after being referred from the Beach Hospital (Government General Hospital), where he was admitted following a road accident.

The error in the treatment was reportedly detected in an X-ray after the surgery.

There was no immediate reaction from the hospital or the state health department on the issue.

