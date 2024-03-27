Ansari taken to hospital amid poisoning charge

New Delhi: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was on Tuesday hospitalised for around 14 hours in UP’s Banda amid allegations levelled by his brother that he was poisoned in jail. PTI
PM Modi speaks to BJP’s Sandeshkhali nominee
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up BJP candidate from Basirhat Rekha Patra, who had highlighted the plight of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...