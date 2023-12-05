Revanth Reddy set to become Telangana CM

New Delhi, December 5
Anumula Revanth Reddy, Telangana state Congress chief, who played a key role in the party's convincing win in the November 30 Assembly polls in the state, is the Congress high command’s choice for Chief Minister.
Congress central leadership, led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, has made up their mind to name Reddy as the CM, sources said.
The formal announcement will be made after a meeting being held at Kharge's residence, which is being attended by AICC observer DK Shivakumar, party's state in-charge Manickrao Thakare besides other senior leaders.
The 54-year-old Reddy, who was the face of the Congress’s campaign, has faced challenge from within the party in his bid for the top post.
The swearing-in ceremony, which was to take place on Monday afternoon, was cancelled after some of the party veterans from the state opposed the choice of Reddy for the post.
