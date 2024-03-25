Anurag asks Congress leaders to apologise for abusing PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today criticised the alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ‘Sanatana Dharma’ being made by the INDIA alliance partners.

Thakur demanded an apology, questioning the silence of senior Congress leaders over these statements and their support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, now under custody of the Enforcement Directorate. Congress does ‘hateful politics’ while BJP’s is committed to development, he said.

Thakur emphasised the conscience of the INDIA alliance appears to have perished, as indicated by their leader’s remarks, suggesting a desire to annihilate and undermine ‘Sanatana Dharma’. Thakur underscored that the opposition alliance leader’s intent was to dismantle Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hurl abuses at him. Thakur chided the Congress over its ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ slogan. “It is now brimming with hatred, exposing their hate politics,” said Thakur, as he highlighted an incident where one of the leaders of alliance, in the presence of their woman MP, hurled abuses at Modi.

The Minister said the remarks were ‘unacceptable in a democracy’ and called for an apology from the alliance. Thakur questioned the silence of leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, asking whether they endorsed such disrespectful language.

