Anurag: Probe agencies won’t spare Kavitha too in excise case

Hyderabad, November 4
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said probe agencies will not spare anyone in the Delhi excise policy case, including Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, whose name was mentioned in a chargesheet filed by the ED.
Referring to the arrests of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, Thakur said, “Her (Kavitha’s) number will also come.” “Kavitha ji’s name is mentioned in the case and investigating agencies are probing the matter.”
