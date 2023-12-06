Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP’s controversial remark

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, December 6
A day after DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar’s controversial remark on the Hindi heartland states, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday questioned the Congress, saying, “Why are you silent when your allies are criticising Hindus, Hindi language, Sanatan Dharma and attacking Indian culture?”
Thakur said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had started these attacks on north Indians after he lost the election from Amethi in 2019.
“The INDIA alliance has no policy. Some corrupt people have got together just to save themselves and to divide the country. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have blessed this thought of demeaning Indian culture, insulting the Hindu religion and attacking Sanatan Dharma and Hindi language,” the minister said.
“The Congress and its allies are trying to divide the country. The silence of the Congress shows its thinking.
"Have Rahul and Sonia blessed these leaders who attack the culture of India?” Thakur asked.
After the recent loss in these states, the opposition is now abusing and challenging the Indian culture and this is part of a planned system, said Thakur.
“We will not allow their attempt to show the Hindu religion, Hindi and Sanatan Dharma in a poor light,” Thakur said.
He said, “Their arrogance has not come down even after the loss. The person chosen as the Telangana CM once suggested that the DNA of people of Telangana was better than the DNA of people of Bihar.”
Thakur said, “The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister repeatedly abuses Hindi language and Hindu community.”
“The Congress and its allies are regularly hurting the country’s sentiments,” he said.
