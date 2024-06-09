Anurag Thakur yet to get nod for a cabinet berth: Sources

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 9

Five-term Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur has not yet got a cabinet induction call, sources told The Tribune on Sunday.

They said they were hopeful that a call might come by the evening.

Anurag, information and broadcasting minister in the outgoing cabinet, is currently at his Delhi residence meeting supporters.

Anurag may be considered for a plum organisational role given his seniority.

BJP president JP Nadda is all set to get a cabinet berth in line with the past practice of appointing party chiefs as cabinet ministers.

Sources said the BJP may find it difficult to have two cabinet ministers from a small state like Himachal which has four Lok Sabha MPs.

If Nadda gets a cabinet role, Anurag could be accommodated in the organisation though sources close to him said they would await the developments during the day.

