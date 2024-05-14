‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

ANI

Washington, DC, May 14

Hours after India signed an agreement to operate the Chabahar Port in Iran for 10 years, the United States has warned that "anyone" considering business deals with Tehran needs to be aware of the "potential risk of sanctions".

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, however, said it would let the Indian government speak on its foreign policy goals.

"We are aware of these reports that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar Port. I would let the government of India speak on its own foreign policy goals, vis-a-vis the Chabahar Port as well as its own bilateral relationship with Iran," Vedant Patel said in the press briefing on Monday.

He added: "I would just say...US sanctions on Iran remain in place and we will continue to enforce them.

"Any entity, anyone considering business deals with Iran, they need to be aware of the potential risk they are opening themselves up to, potential risk of sanctions."

The Long-Term Bilateral Contract on Chabahar Port Operation was signed between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) of India and the Port & Maritime Organisation (PMO) of Iran on Monday, enabling the operation of Shahid-Behesti port in the Chabahar Port Development Project for a period of 10 years.

IPGL has committed to further equipping and operating the port for the duration of the contract. At the end of the 10-year period, both sides would further extend their cooperation in Chabahar.

