AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee

Amaravati, June 30

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing the state's Araku coffee in his latest 'Mann ki Baat' episode.

The Prime Minister also posted two pictures of him, Naidu and others enjoying a cup of Araku coffee in the port city of Visakhapatnam in 2016.

Responding to the PM's post, Naidu took to X and said, “Thank you for sharing this, Narendra Modi, and for endorsing a truly Made in AP (Andhra Pradesh) product. I look forward to enjoying another cup with you."

In his monthly Radio programme, Modi said he had been an admirer of Araku coffee and that its cultivation is closely linked to tribal empowerment.

According to the Andhra Pradesh CM, Araku coffee is grown with ‘love and devotion by our tribal sisters and brothers'.

“It represents a blend of sustainability, tribal empowerment, and innovation. It's a reflection of the boundless potential of our people of Andhra Pradesh,” added Naidu.

Araku Valley is located in Paderu sub-division of the southern state's Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

