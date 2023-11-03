Apple issued notice over threat notification to MPs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

The government’s cybersecurity agency CERT-In has started its investigation into the issue of the Apple threat notification received by several Opposition MPs and a notice has been sent to the company, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Thursday.

“CERT-In has started its probe.... They (Apple) will cooperate in the investigation,” Krishnan told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

CERT-In is India’s nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had earlier this week said the government wanted Apple to clarify if its devices were secure and why “threat notifications” were sent to people in over 150 countries, given the company’s repeated claims about its products being designed for privacy.