 Approved promotion cannot be held back during pendency of subsequent inquiry: AFT : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Approved promotion cannot be held back during pendency of subsequent inquiry: AFT

Approved promotion cannot be held back during pendency of subsequent inquiry: AFT

The Bench directed that the Army issue an order notifying the officer’s promotion to the rank of Colonel within two weeks and restore all consequential benefits

Approved promotion cannot be held back during pendency of subsequent inquiry: AFT

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 18

The Armed Forces Tribunal has held that the elevation of an officer who has already been approved for promotion to the next rank cannot he held back during the pendency of disciplinary proceedings initiated against him subsequently.

A Lieutenant Colonel was empanelled for promotion by No.3 Selection Board held in February 2021 and his posting order as Commandant of an Assam Rifles battalion, tenable in the rank of Colonel, was issued by Army Headquarters in August 2021.

He underwent the required orientation and interview with Assam Rifles and was required to undergo medical examination prior to assuming command. The officer could not undergo the medical test due to quarantine and other official duties.

His promotion-cum-assumption order was issued by Army Headquarters in September 2021 for taking over command of the battalion. 

His medical board, however, could not take place as scheduled due to non-availability of some documents, which were received a few days later. The medical board proceedings were finally completed in October 2021.

In the meantime, a case was taken up through the Directorate General Assam Rifles to cancel or hold in abeyance the promotion order of September 2021 and the same was cancelled by Army Headquarters in October 2021 due to want of medical documents.

In December 2021, the Inspector General Assam Rifles (IGAR) ordered a court of inquiry (COI) to investigate certain allegations against the officer pertaining to financial misappropriation. The COI began its proceedings in January 2022 and the officer was sidestepped as an additional officer.

“However, it is the contention of the respondents that the medical board proceedings were received on December 1, 2021 and the formal COI was ordered by IGAR on December 15, 2021, which makes it clear that the promotion could have been promulgated on ay day from December 1 to December 15, but the same was not done on the pretext of allegations against the officer,” the Tribunal comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen CP Mohanty observed.

“As a practice currently being followed, the Army withholds promotion already earned by an officer on the ground of pendency of a disciplinary inquiry even when no charge sheet is filed, which is contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court,” the officer’s counsel, Col Indra Sen Singh (retd), said.

“We are of the considered opinion that when even the pendency of COI cannot be held as a ground to deny promotion, the contention of the respondents that allegations were levelled against him, is wholly unreasonable, unjustified and violative of Article 16 of the Constitution,” the Bench said in its order of October 16, 2023.

Stating that the officer cannot be denied his well-deserved right to promotion, the Bench directed that the Army issue an order notifying his promotion to the rank of Colonel, with his original seniority restored, within two weeks and restore all consequential benefits.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

2
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

3
Punjab

Ludhiana: Income Tax Dept raids Trident, Cremica groups

4
Punjab

43 Desh Bhagat University pupils’ admission declared invalid

5
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

6
India

Hours before Joe Biden's Israel visit, 500 killed in Gaza hospital strike

7
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Punjab The Tribune impact

Punjab Govt orders audit of mohalla clinics with patient count of over 80 a day

9
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

10
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

Don't Miss

View All
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Top News

United States vetoes UN Security Council action on Israel, Gaza

UNSC fails to adopt Brazil’s resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Hamas conflict after US veto

Of 15-nation Council, 12 members vote in favour of resolutio...

US President Joe Biden says hospital blast in Gaza ‘appears as though it was done by other team’ and not Israel

US President Joe Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis; suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast

Biden had been scheduled to visit Jordan to meet with Arab l...

Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25

Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25

This is the highest quantum of increase in MSP for any marke...

4 convicted for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in Delhi in 2008

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she ...

SC recommends 5 advocates for elevation as Punjab and Haryana High Court Judges

SC recommends 5 advocates for elevation as Punjab and Haryana High Court Judges

Crisis continues with shortage of 29 judges, pendency of 4.4...


Cities

View All

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Prepare electoral rolls by October 19, Election Commission to administration

Paddy arrival drops significantly in grain markets in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 42: Streets dug up for laying sewer, water supply lines yet to be re-carpeted

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘operative’ arrested in Mohali: Punjab Police

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘operative’ arrested in Mohali: Punjab Police

Acting chief justice of Manipur among 16 High Court judges transferred

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

Chandigarh proposes quota increase for non-electric 2-wheelers by 1,600

Respite for taxi stand operators in Chandigarh

BCI moves Delhi High Court against enrolment of South Korean citizen as advocate

BCI moves Delhi High Court against enrolment of South Korean citizen as advocate

Delhi High Court calls for trial court record in suicide case of airhostess Geetika Sharma's mother

Monthly relief for Delhi's Kashmiri migrant settlers nearly triples to Rs 27,000

Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

We have lost all hope, say Nithari victims’ families

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Balbir Singh Seechewal raises issue of women stuck in Gulf nations with Punjab DGP

AAP members will switch to Congress before MC polls: Rajinder Beri

Dengue stings Nawanshahr hard

High Court rejects new delimitation of wards of Phagwara MC

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

'Not convincing': NGT rejects PPCB's Giaspura probe, orders fresh inquiry

Spread awareness on segregating waste via sweepers, officials told

Ludhiana: Income Tax Dept raids Trident, Cremica groups

Centre’s decision on export of basmati rice irks farmers

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Lecture on using ancient wisdom in management

Students seek action against professor

Traditional Ramlila takes new digital avatar, more than 30 artistes take part

Blood donation camp marks birthday of CM Bhagwant Mann at Fatehgarh Sahib