Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

New Delhi, April 27

The Central Reserve Police (CRPF) has issued a removal order against one of its high-ranking officers after he was found guilty of sexual harassment, sources said.

The action was taken on the recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), sources said, adding that the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank chief sports officer of the CRPF, Khajan Singh, is accused of sexually harassing a female personnel in the paramilitary force.

After allegations of sexual harassment by a group of female CRPF personnel, the force conducted an investigation and determined his guilt, sources said.

Subsequently, the largest paramilitary force in the country submitted a report to the UPSC, prompting the MHA to request his dismissal.

"The CRPF conducted an inquiry into the officer's conduct, followed legal procedures, and submitted a report to the UPSC. The UPSC, subsequently, advised dismissal from service, a decision endorsed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The CRPF has issued a dismissal notice accordingly," a senior officer told ANI.

Prior to assuming the role of CRPF chief sports officer, Khajan Singh represented the country in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, winning a silver medal in the 200-metre butterfly event. His win marked India's first swimming medal at the event since 1951.

Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet to provide a statement and has been granted 15 days to respond to the dismissal notice. He faces two charges, with dismissal proceedings initiated in one case. The investigation into the other case is ongoing.

He had earlier dismissed the allegations as 'absolutely false', claiming they were intended to tarnish his reputation.

The CRPF, boasting approximately 3.25 lakh personnel, initially integrated women into the combat ranks in 1986. It now comprises six all-women battalions, totalling 8,000 personnel. Additionally, women serve in sports and various administrative capacities within the force.

