Armed forces brainstorm operational procedures at tri-service conference

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 9

The Chief of Defence Staff, the single-point military adviser to the Defence Minister and the three armed forces, today participated in the second tri-service conference. Titled “Brainstorming for change”, the event is being held to discuss ways to improve the existing operational procedures, optimise utilisation of resources and enhance interoperability among the three armed forces.

The two-day conference (May 9-10) will take forward the points discussed at the first such conference, which was held on April 8. CDS Gen Anil Chauhan had then assured that a “joint operational culture” for the armed forces would be developed by respecting the uniqueness of each service and its role in wartime.

A joint and integrated operational structure envisages all three forces working in tandem under a common military commander or a “theatre commander”, who is expected to control all war assets of a defined geographical area. At present, the Army, Indian Air Force and the Navy have their separate war-fighting assets and war-waging strategies.

The conference is expected to be a significant event in transforming existing structures. “In light of imminent theaterisation (used for theatre commands), the Indian armed forces are intent on giving momentum to the ongoing jointness and integration initiatives among the three services,” a Defence Ministry statement said late on Tuesday night.

The CDS is already looking at a “de novo” approach to traditional concepts. This has come about after September last year when the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), headed by General Chauhan, started studying fresh combinations and permutations.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.