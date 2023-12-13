 Armed with PhD, LLB and MBA degrees, new Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also has sword-fighting skills : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Armed with PhD, LLB and MBA degrees, new Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also has sword-fighting skills

Armed with PhD, LLB and MBA degrees, new Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also has sword-fighting skills

He is the state's fourth OBC chief minister from the BJP since 2003

Armed with PhD, LLB and MBA degrees, new Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also has sword-fighting skills

BJP supporters share sweets at Mohan Yadav's house in Bhopal. PTI



PTI

Bhopal, December 13

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, an OBC leader and three-time BJP MLA, who is considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), started his political career when he was a student and climbed up the ladder to occupy the top post in Madhya Pradesh.

The 58-year-old MLA from Ujjain South took oath on Wednesday as the chief minister of MP.

He is the state's fourth OBC chief minister from the BJP since 2003, after Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He is also the second CM from Ujjain, after Prakash Chandra Sethi of the Congress.

Yadav's appointment as chief minister also marks the end of the era of BJP stalwart and four-time CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who dominated the state's politics for close to two decades.

Besides holding PhD, LLB and MBA degrees, Yadav is also known to possess sword-fighting skills.

The surprise elevation of Yadav, who was not among contenders for the CM's post, is being seen as a move by the BJP to win over the numerically significant Other Backward Classes (OBC) community in other parts of the country ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

The OBCs account for more than 48 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population and form the core voter base for the saffron party.

Yadav was born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, the city which is synonymous with the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlings.

He began his political career as joint secretary of the Madhav Science College, Ujjain, in 1982 and was later elected as its president in 1984.

Yadav first became a minister in 2020 when the BJP came back to power following the collapse of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath.

Yadav, who is seen as a vocal Hindutva leader, started his political career when he was a student and rose to become higher education minister of Madhya Pradesh where he announced to make the Hindu epic ‘Ramcharitmanas' as an optional subject in colleges in 2021.

He has been associated with the RSS since his young days and from 1993 to 1995, he was its functionary in Ujjain city, said an office-bearer of the Hindutva organisation.

Elected as an MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain South, Yadav served as chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation from 2011-13. He was re-elected from the seat in 2018 and again in 2023.

Yadav, the higher education minister in the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, defeated his nearest rival, Congress candidate Chetan Yadav, by a margin of 12,941 votes in the November 17 polls.

In 2021, Yadav announced to include lessons of the Hindu epic ‘Ramcharitmanas' as an elective (optional) course under the philosophy subject for first-year students of graduation (BA).

He had also moved a proposal to rename the Hindi nomenclature of the vice-chancellor's post in state universities from 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru'.

Yadav is the second leader to become chief minister from the temple town of Ujjain where Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the newly-constructed Mahakal Lok corridor last year.

His jubilant supporters said Yadav got the top job because of the blessings of Lord Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

The Congress made alleged irregularities in the construction of Mahakal Lok corridor a major poll issue.

The over 900-metre-long corridor -- Mahakal Lok -- near the famous Lord Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain suffered damage in May due to a windstorm.

Since then, the Congress has been targeting the ruling party alleging irregularities in the redevelopment project around the ancient shrine.

However, in an interview to PTI on October 11, Yadav termed it as a “false propaganda”.       

Yadav also served as chairman of the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) from 2004-2010. The religious town hosts Simhast (Kumbh) mela every 12 years.

He is vice president of the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association and president of the MP Wrestling Association.

The BJP MLA, who is married to Seema Yadav, has two sons and a daughter.

Soon after being elected as the BJP legislature party leader on Monday, Yadav said he would work to fulfil the expectations of the people of the state and thanked the party leadership for reposing faith in a "small worker".

"I am going to work to the expectations of the people of the state who have overwhelmingly voted for the BJP. The BJP has given a big responsibility to a small worker. I am going to work to the expectations of the party," he said.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda. I will work on the welfare and development (schemes) launched by Modiji and Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Yadav said. 

#BJP #Madhya Pradesh #RSS


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

2
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh surfaces on UK's 2023 South Asian celebrity list with Shah Rukh Khan on top, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra on second and third spots

3
India

Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta's family moves Supreme Court, seeks Indian govt's intervention to secure his release

4
Punjab

In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

5
Punjab

Panic spreads as 3 men open fire in broad daylight near bus stand in Punjab's Jalandhar

6
Punjab

Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

7
India

Want to die in 'dignified way', says UP woman judge after alleged sexual harassment by senior, CJI Chandrachud seeks report

8
Chandigarh

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

9
India

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond gets 25 years in jail for raping minor, faces disqualification from Assembly

10
Diaspora

India must address US concerns on plot against Gurpatwant Pannun, say 5 Indian-American legislators

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...

Videoconferencing must when witness can’t depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says he invited her to hotel at 3 am and assaulted her with his friends

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'

In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Several BJP leaders join SAD in Batala

Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

DEOs declare holidays for Mann’s Maur rally, get show-cause notice

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers ~2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below ~15-20 crore: Owners

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

Can’t entertain every dispute between Delhi Govt, L-G: SC

L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Nobody wants India to become a womb-renting industry: Delhi High Court

BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Armed assailants fire at travel agent's car in broad daylight in Jalandhar

Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela