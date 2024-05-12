Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

PTI

New Delhi: Acting on intelligence inputs regarding presence of arms and ammunition in the Maphou Dam area of Imphal East district, Manipur, troops of the Army and Manipur Police launched a joint search operation and recovered two country-made weapons, mortar ammunition and war-like stores. TNS

Recruitment ‘scam’: MLA withdraws plea

New Delhi: Jailed TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya has withdrawn from the Supreme Court his bail plea in a case related to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary school teachers in West Bengal. A Bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal on Friday also allowed Bhattacharya to file a fresh plea with some additional documents before the High Court. PTI

Kozhikode-Bahrain flight delayed by 8 hrs

Kozhikode (Kerala): An Air India Express flight from the Calicut International Airport to Bahrain was delayed by over eight hours due to technical issues in the airplane. The flight, with over 150 passengers, which was scheduled to depart from Kozhikode at around 10 am finally took off after 6 pm, airport sources said. pti

Meghalaya gets first woman police chief

Shillong: Senior IPS officer Idashisha Nongrang has been appointed Meghalaya's first woman DGP, officials said on Saturday. Nongrang will replace LR Bishnoi, who will retire on May 19, they said. The Meghalaya Security Commission, chaired by CM Conrad K Sangma, selected Nongrang out of the three officers approved by the UPSC last month. pti

‘Indian Mujahideen operative’ gets bail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the alleged co-founder of banned terror organisation Indian Mujahideen, in a terror case. The court considered the period of incarceration undergone by him, which was around five years, and directed that the terms and conditions of the bail would be decided by the trial court.

