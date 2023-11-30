Army Chief: Battle space getting complex, expect the unexpected

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has said current and evolving geo-political landscape means there is need to ‘expect the unexpected’ as the battle space has become more complex, contested and lethal.

The Ministry of Defence today said the Army Chief emphasised inextricable link between the nation’s progress and its security needs and stressed economic power is the fountainhead of growth, yet it is the ‘military strength’ that lends it the ability to effect the outcomes necessary to protect and further national interests.

Addressing the 8th Pune Dialogue on National Security (PDNS) at the Pune International Centre (PIC), General Manoj Pande assured the audience that the Indian Army remains seized of the military implications of these dynamics. He elaborated upon the Army’s vision to transform into modern, agile, adaptive technology-enabled and self-reliant future ready force, capable to deter and win wars in a multi-domain operational environment across the full spectrum of operations to protect our national interests in synergy with the other Services.

As part of force restructuring and optimisation, the Army is reviewing its organisational structures to include rightsizing rationalising and reorganising.

