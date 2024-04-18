Army Chief inaugurates state-of-the-art IT lab at Uzbek academy

PTI

New Delhi, April 17

Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art IT laboratory facility that also boasts a cutting-edge cybersecurity lab at the Uzbek Academy of Armed Forces during his ongoing visit to Uzbekistan, sources said.

The development signifies a milestone in defence cooperation between the two nations, following a commitment made during the Defence Ministers’ meeting in September 2018, Indian Army sources said.

Gen Pande is visiting Uzbekistan from April 15 to 18 to explore new avenues of bilateral military collaboration.

He is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with the top military brass of the Central Asian nation besides visiting a number of defence establishments, the Defence Ministry had earlier said in a statement.

In a significant step toward strengthening bilateral ties between India and Uzbekistan, Gen Pande inaugurated a high-tech IT laboratory at the Uzbek Academy of Armed Forces, the sources said.

The laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including nine rooms that house two lecture halls, a cutting-edge cybersecurity lab, a hardware programming lab, an object-oriented programming lab, a web programming lab, a server room, a multimedia room, and a virtual reality room, they said.

Additional facilities include videoconferencing terminals, interactive panels, networking devices, and an assortment of computing equipment comprising a large number of high-end PCs, workstations and laptops, alongside essential peripherals such as printers, cameras, scanners, and storage devices.

