Army Chief reaches Tanzania to boost ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 2

Army Chief General Manoj Pande is on an four-day official visit to Tanzania from October 2 to October 5, reinforcing the long-standing defence ties between the two countries.

The Army Chief is scheduled to visit Dar-es-Salaam, the Tanzanian capital, and the historical city of Zanzibar.

He will engage in discussions and meetings with a host of dignitaries and senior officers from Tanzania. During his visit, General Pande is likely to call on President of the Union Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan.

High on the agenda are the planned meetings with Defence Minister Stergomena Lawrence Tax and the Chief of Defence Force General Jacob John Mkunda. The Army Chief will be visiting Zanzibar and call on President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi. In addition, interaction with the Commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade General Saidi Hamisi Saidi is also scheduled. General Pande will also be addressing the National Defence College.