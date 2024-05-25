Army Chief General Manoj Pande retiring in week, govt yet to name successor

New Delhi, May 24
The Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, will superannuate on May 31, but the government is yet to name his successor. Normally, a successor for the Army Chief is named a couple of weeks in advance.
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh and Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani are the three seniormost officers.
Lt General Dwivedi is the Vice-Chief, Lt General Singh heads the Southern Command and Lt General Subramani the Central Command.
Lt General Dwivedi and Lt General Singh are batchmates but the former is senior as per the commissioning seniority, that is when they passed out from the military academy.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...