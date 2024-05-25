Army Chief General Manoj Pande retiring in week, govt yet to name successor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

The Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, will superannuate on May 31, but the government is yet to name his successor. Normally, a successor for the Army Chief is named a couple of weeks in advance.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh and Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani are the three seniormost officers.

Lt General Dwivedi is the Vice-Chief, Lt General Singh heads the Southern Command and Lt General Subramani the Central Command.

Lt General Dwivedi and Lt General Singh are batchmates but the former is senior as per the commissioning seniority, that is when they passed out from the military academy.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gen Manoj Pande #Indian Army