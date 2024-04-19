Army Chief witnesses India-Uzbekistan drill

New Delhi, April 18
Army Chief General Manoj Pande today witnessed India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise ‘Dustlik’ at Termez, Uzbekistan.
General Pande is on a four-day visit (April 15-18) to Uzbekistan. Two Uzbek dignitaries — Deputy Minister of Defence for Combat Training and the Chief of Southern Operations Command — accompanied the Army Chief. He was briefed by the contingent commanders about the exercise plan. Post briefing, General Pande witnessed the training activities. The Army Chief addressed and interacted with the troops of both nations and appreciated their joint efforts. The Army Chief talked about the importance of the growing partnership between the two countries and the armed forces.
‘Dustlik’ aims to foster military cooperation and enhance combined capabilities to execute operations in mountainous as well as semi-urban terrains. It would focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning, joint tactical drills and basics of special arms skills.
