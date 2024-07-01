Army fully capable to face all current, future challenges: Gen Dwivedi

PTI

New Delhi, July 1

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the Army is ready and capable to face all "current and future" security challenges facing India and that he would focus on continuing to equip the force with the latest weapons and technology.

A day after he assumed charge of the 1.3 million-strong force, Gen Dwivedi said the Army is facing "unique operational challenges" and that the geo-political landscape is changing rapidly with technology evolving at a "very fast pace".

The Army chief's remarks came amid India's dragging border conflict with China in eastern Ladakh and the challenge of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

"I am fully conscious of the responsibility assigned to me and I assure the country and fellow citizens that the Indian Army is fully capable and ready to face all current and future challenges," he told reporters after inspecting a guard of honour at the South Block in the Raisina hills.

The newly-appointed Army chief, with extensive operational expertise, said he would encourage induction of indigenously-built military hardware into the force to boost self-reliance in defence.

"The geo-political landscape is changing rapidly and technology is evolving at a very fast pace," he said.

"The Indian Army faces unique operational challenges and to remain prepared for such threats and distinctive requirements, it is crucial that we continuously equip our soldiers with state-of-the-art weapons and technology and continue to evolve our warfighting strategies," he added.

Gen Dwivedi, who assumed charge as the 30th Chief of the Indian Army on Sunday, said he would focus on ensuring that the Army is ready to operate in the "full spectrum of conflict".

"It will be my endeavour to ensure that the Indian Army is always ready to operate in the full spectrum of conflict, maintaining complete synergy with the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and other stakeholders," he said.

"This will ensure that India's interests are secured and we become a major pillar of nation building to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat-2047'," Gen Dwivedi said.