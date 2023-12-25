Army looks to replace existing arctic tents for better protection of troops in high-altitude areas

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, December 25

The Army is looking at replacing its existing indigenously made 2-man arctic tents used in high altitude areas with those offering better protection and safety to troops deployed in extreme climatic conditions.

The present equipment, called Tent Arctic Small Mk-2, is manufactured locally by the ordnance factories.

It is triangular in shape without side walls and is made of closely woven cotton fabric, offering protection in temperatures up to minus 20 degrees Celsius according to Army officers.

Stating that the existing tent has several limitations that hinder its effectiveness and compromise the safety and well-being of troops, the Army wants a replacement which is similar in shape, but offers good protection in temperatures up to minus 50 degrees Celsius and accommodates 3-4 persons.

Such tents are categorised as a crucial piece of equipment for troops deployed in high altitude areas having extreme sub-zero temperature.

These are portable and carried as part of the troops' personal load, to be used during patrols or other operational missions requiring prolonged exposure to the elements.

The army requires new tents that are compact, light-weight and all-weather, implying that these can also be used in relatively warm weather by carrying out a few adjustments, with a very high degree of insulation to maintain a comfortable and safe interior under most extreme climatic conditions, heavy snow-load and strong winds.

Army officers pointed out that given the unique operational posture of the Indian Army in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, global military specifications for equipment to be used at such extreme altitude does not exist.

Soldiers deployed in super high-altitude areas, which are above 12,000 feet and experience temperatures from minus 20 degrees Celsius to minus 50 degrees Celsius, are authorised Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment SCME).

These consist of 22 items of personal use that are held by the soldier and not returned and 17 items, including tents, which are held on the inventory of the unit and issued as and when required.

In a report on ‘Provisioning, Procurement and Issue of High Altitude Clothing, Equipment, Ration and Housing’ tabled in Parliament by the Public Accounts Committee, it was observed that no military grade equipment is manufactured or readily available worldwide that caters to such climatic conditions.

Firms producing mountaineering equipment adapt or provide regular products to meet the requirements of the Indian Army.

They use proprietary or varying technologies to meet the required operational requirements and the effectiveness of such equipment is determined by user trials, the Committee had noted.

These items, which are essential for survival and operational effectiveness of troops are procured through a modified procurement process.

In an action-taken report tabled this month, the Committee had observed that habitats in high altitude areas is a specialist task and had recommended that the Ministry of Defence be pro-active in using technical expertise available in various Indian institutions including IITs.