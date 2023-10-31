 Army Major terminated from service by President for possessing, sharing classified information : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Army Major terminated from service by President for possessing, sharing classified information

Army Major terminated from service by President for possessing, sharing classified information

Nearly a dozen-and-half defence personnel, including a Brigadier-rank official, being probed separately; found to be part of WhatsApp group called ‘Patiala Peg’

Army Major terminated from service by President for possessing, sharing classified information

The termination of the service of the Major was based on the findings of a ‘Board of Officers’ that was appointed after the allegations surfaced, the sources said. — iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 31

An Indian Army Major posted with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) has been terminated from service by President Droupadi Murmu after a high-level investigation found him guilty of breaching laid-down national security norms, sources in the defence and security establishment said on Tuesday.

The Army had initiated a probe into the Major’s activities in March 2022 when authorities concerned came across his alleged involvement in suspicious activities, including possessing and sharing of sensitive information, they said.

The sources said the President, who is also the supreme commander of the three services, signed the order terminating the services of the Major around a week ago while exercising powers under the Army Act, 1950.

The termination order was issued in mid-September and it was notified following the President’s approval.

There is no official comment on the termination of the Major.

The termination of the service of the Major was based on the findings of a ‘Board of Officers’ that was appointed after the allegations surfaced, the sources said.

The Major was suspended last year after the allegations against him came to the fore.

At that time, he was posted with a SFC unit at a location in North India, the sources said.

It is learnt the Major had a link on social media with an operative who is believed to have worked for Pakistani intelligence.

The charges against the Major was of possessing as well as sharing of classified information with unauthorised persons, including possible involvement of espionage, the sources said.

They said classified information was found in the Major’s phone which is a violation of the laid-down security protocols.

It is learnt that nearly a dozen-and-half defence personnel, including a Brigadier-rank official, are being probed separately over possible violation of national security protocol.

They were found to be part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Patiala Peg’ in which the Major was also part of.

The Army is expected to initiate disciplinary action in the next few weeks against at least a couple of officers including a Brigadier for alleged violation of the force’s social media policies, it is learnt.

#Droupadi Murmu #Indian Army #WhatsApp

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

2
Trending

German-Israeli woman, paraded naked by Hamas, found dead

3
Himachal

Tax on tourist, commercial vehicles entering Himachal slashed up to 70%

4
Punjab

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

5
Uttar Pradesh

On camera, retired IAS officer slaps woman as they fight over pet dog in a lift in Noida

6
India

'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

7
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

8
Delhi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

9
Haryana

Technical snag causes Army parachute to crash in Haryana's Yamunanagar; locals panic

10
India

Thailand scraps visa requirements for Indians to draw more tourists

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

Following allegations by MPs, govt asks Apple to join probe

Government asks Apple to join probe after Opposition MPs claim of receiving hacking attempt warning from iPhone maker

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw puts ...

Cop shot dead by terrorists in J-K’s Baramulla; third such attack in as many days in Kashmir Valley

Cop shot dead by terrorists in J-K’s Baramulla; third such attack in as many days in Kashmir Valley

Ghulam Muhammad Dar was serving as Reader to Srinagar Deputy...

Can’t attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker: Apple on Opposition MPs’ claims

Can't attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker: Apple on Opposition MPs' claims

Says it is possible that some threat notifications may be fa...

Army Major terminated from service by President for possessing, sharing classified information

Army Major terminated from service by President for possessing, sharing classified information

Nearly a dozen-and-half defence personnel, including a Briga...

ED raids Mohali’s AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered


Cities

View All

Drone, 5-kg heroin seized from district, Tarn Taran areas

Drone, 5-kg heroin seized from district, Tarn Taran areas

Birth anniv of Guru Ramdas celebrated at Golden Temple with fervour, gaiety

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

Farm fires: 43 more incidents reported, count touches 1,103

3-day cultural fest on Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa concludes on vibrant note in Gurdaspur

48 hours on, police look for clues in market body head murder case

Bathinda: 48 hours on, police look for clues in market body head murder case

Bathinda: 15 buses plying sans permit impounded

ED raids Mohali’s AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation nod to charging ports at parking lots

Appeal to Banwarilal Purohit: Ban upsets dealers, buyers; Chandigarh likely to review EV policy

Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020

Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020

Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

There are apprehensions that ED will arrest Arvind Kejriwal on November 2: Atishi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

Mela Gadri Babeyan Da begins, tributes paid to writers

Couple found dead at rented accommodation in Gadaipur

Hockey meet: Indian Oil Mumbai log 2nd consecutive win, defeat IAF

Jalandhar district sees 60 fresh farm fire cases, count reaches 171

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Mandeep Singh Sidhu on leave, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to head Ludhiana police

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Road safety campaign yields results as mishap deaths dip in Punjab

Biker crushed to death by bus, driver booked

Biker crushed to death by bus, driver booked

Harbhajan Mann enthrals audience

Punjab hinterland bears brunt as farm fires rage

Research compiles 58 ‘neglected’ Punjabi texts

Judge visits jails, tells staff to resolve inmates’ issues