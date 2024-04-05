Army mulls creating ‘adversarial’ force for competitive war games

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 4

The Army is planning to adopt multi-pronged changes to ensure absorption of niche technology and creation of an organisation that will “behave, operate and work like an adversary”, constantly challenging the established war games of the force.

The Ministry of Defence said such an “adversarial” force would ensure realistic wargames and training. At present, when war games are conducted, “adversary forces” are created from within the force, which do not challenge the Army enough.

The proposals in this regard were discussed at the Army Commanders’ Conference held on April 1 and 2.

For adopting niche technologies, the option of creating a separate budget head will be explored.

At the field level, brigades and formations will be nominated to ensure greater efficiency and continuity in finalisation of trial reports of new technologies. Among other things discussed at the conference included the innovation potential of the Army Design Bureau.

The senior leadership of the Army discussed an array of security-related aspects, including ongoing transformation initiatives, leveraging technology and innovation for capability development, enhancing operational preparedness, addressing emerging security and HR-related issues.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reaffirmed government’s commitment to the welfare of soldiers, veterans and their families.

He exhorted the senior leadership to embrace the aspects of jointness, integration and technological absorption.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.