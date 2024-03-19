Army raises specialised group for AI research

New Delhi, March 18
The Army has raised a specialised group to undertake research and evaluation of futuristic communication technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G, 6G, machine learning and quantum technologies for defence applications.
Called ‘Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group’ or STEAG, it is tasked with carrying out communication, which is an important component of military operations. It will bridge the divide between the armed forces on the one hand and industry and academia on the other.
It will be a first-of-its-kind group equipped with the capability to harness niche technology, leverage cutting-edge solutions and identify suitable use cases for defence applications by fostering collaboration and partnership with academia and industry.
The hi-tech unit will carry out technical scouting, evaluation, development, management of core solutions and provide user interface support by the maintenance and upgrade of available contemporary technologies.
In the fast-evolving technologies for the battlefield, the side with better communication technologies and the ability to connect various constituents for information sharing will have an edge over its adversary, sources said. The modern warfare necessitates the induction of new equipment to provide seamless communication support to units and formations during operations.
