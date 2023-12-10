Army shortlists 22 equipment for surveillance, information collation

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, December 9

The Army has shortlisted 22 military equipment that will provide cutting-edge technology in warfare, surveillance and information collation. These will also be used for satellite imagery analysis, which will make it possible to automatically identify military infrastructure.

The items have been designed and produced in-house under the Army Design Bureau. Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviewed the 22 equipment that were put on display at an event on December 5.

The artificial intelligence-based satellite imagery analysis software has been named military objects detection system. It allows automatic detection and classification of military objects in satellite imagery in real time, said sources.

Using this, commanders at all levels can take timely decision by having real-time situational awareness. Another use of AI has been made for developing information collation and analysis software. This cuts down on labour-intensive and time-consuming manual approach for gathering and analysing intelligence data and enemy activities.

The software automates data extraction, enabling real time analysis by quickly extracting critical insights from raw inputs to enhance situational awareness and decision-making ability. The software compiles and condenses incoming enemy activity data, presenting it in format that allows rapid reaction. It offers dynamic graphical representation, generating informative graphs that unveil concealed trends. It can be used with geographic information system software employed by the military to facilitate data mapping and enabling generation of heatmaps and simultaneous visualisation of multiple activities.