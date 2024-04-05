Army’s naib subedar dies in Dibang sector of Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, April 5
A naib subedar of the Indian Army has made the supreme sacrifice in "bona fide line of duty" in the "operational area" of Dibang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, sources said.
The Army, in a post on X on Friday, expressed deepest condolences over the demise of naib subedar Giriraj Prasad Yadav.
However, the exact cause of his death was not immediately known.
"General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of Naib Subedar Giriraj Prasad Yadav who laid down his life in the line of duty in #Dibang Sector and offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family," the Army said in the post.
Sources said the Army personnel made the supreme sacrifice in "bona fide line of duty" in the "operational area" of Dibang sector.
The Army's Eastern Command announced his death in a post on X in the early hours of Friday.
"#IndianArmy #Braveheart Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks express deepest condolences on the demise of Naib Subedar Giriraj Prasad Yadav who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in #Dibang Sector of #ArunachalPradesh. Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved family. @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD," it said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme
Grand Old Party also promises to fill 30 lakh jobs, conduct ...
Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court
He had faced the wrath of the Supreme Court which ordered hi...
‘Who’s sending?’ BJP questions foreign location pics in Congress manifesto
Also takes a dig at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court
The ED makes its submissions before the special judge for CB...
Supreme Court imposes interim stay on Allahabad High Court order on UP Board of Madarsa Education Act
Three-judge Bench headed by CJI Chandrachud issues notice to...